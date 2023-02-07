Reigning state champs, Many Tigers, hire one of Cenla’s biggest names as HC

MANY, La. (KALB) - In what has been an extremely busy off-season in the Louisiana high school football world, the Many Tigers head coaching position was surely looked at as one of the most desirable jobs.

After several weeks of searching for a coach to keep the Tigers as one of the top programs in the state, the school hired Grant’s head coach Dillon Barrett for the same position at Many.

Coach Barrett quickly rose through the coaching ranks in Central Louisiana after taking over his alma mater at Grant prior to the 2020 season and quickly turning around a program that went just 2-28 during the previous three years. Since being named head coach, the Cougars have gone 15-12 overall with two playoff appearances.

The former college athlete at Lamar and Ole Miss now heads to Many High School where the Tigers have had a rich history, especially over the last decade, of sending talent to the collegiate level. Coach Barrett takes over for longtime Tiger coach Jess Curtis, who left Many shortly after winning his second title in three years to take the head coaching job at Natchitoches Central.

Coach Barrett will have big shoes to fill and even bigger expectations, but the Tigers will return enough talent in 2023 to chase their 5th straight title game appearance highlighted by the state’s top-rated player for the Class of 2024, four-star safety Tylen Singleton.

