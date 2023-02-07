Sharp collects third SLC Player of the Week honor

By Jason Pugh
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Fittingly after a perfect week from beyond the 3-point arc, Northwestern State senior guard DeMarcus Sharp picked up his third Southland Conference Player of the Week award Monday afternoon.

Sharp paced the Demons’ 2-0 week by averaging 26 points, six assists, 5.5 rebounds, and three steals per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and hitting all six of his 3-point attempts in wins at Houston Christian and Lamar.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound product of Charleston, Missouri, Sharp extended his run of 20-point scoring games to three straight, giving him five 20-plus-point outings in his past six games.

Sharp had 29 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals in this past Thursday’s win at Houston Christian. He added 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting and seven assists in the win at Lamar. His two free throws with less than 2 seconds to play iced the Demons’ sixth straight win.

Sharp became the first player to earn three SLC Player of the Week honors this season and notched the fifth award earned by a Demon this season. Guard Ja’Monta Black has twice been named SLC Player of the Week.

Sharp’s earlier honors came on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

The Demons return to action Thursday when they travel to new Southland member Texas A&M-Commerce. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in the Field House.

