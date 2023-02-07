TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after demolition.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish.

The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.

The property owner spoke during that council meeting, saying that he would renovate the buildings by boarding them up, but the council overruled that claim. The council reported that the buildings on the property are not safe and should still be torn down regardless if they were to be boarded up or not.

The two remaining buildings on the property are still standing, but are not up to code, according to the city’s administration.

The entire demolition is expected to cost the city approximately $140,000.

