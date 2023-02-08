Balloon release held to mark 2 years since the deaths of Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle

Feb. 7, 2023, marks two years since 20-year-old Destiny Compton and 19-year-old Ashley Mortle were killed. A balloon release was held in their memory.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Feb. 7, marked two years since Destiny Compton, 20, and Ashley Mortle, 19, were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria.

The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed in 2021 to report that Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’ron Nickelson, attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to come back the next day.

Since their deaths, the City of Alexandria settled a lawsuit in Nov. of 2021 brought against it by the Compton and Mortle families, claiming APD’s handling of their complaint led to their children’s deaths.

Nickelson is currently serving a 100-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter and first-degree robbery in May 2022.

On Tuesday afternoon, family and friends of Compton and Mortle gathered at Cheatham Park for a balloon release to remember the two women who were gone too soon.

”Two years later, I’m just thankful that we can finally start the healing process. I’m thankful for the justice that we have got,” said Wayne Compton Jr., Destiny Compton’s brother. “Now it’s time to actually start the healing process and just take it one day at a time. I can’t promise that tomorrow will be better or next year will be better, but I pray that with each year and each day, God seeks comfort through both families.”

Nickelson’s sentence does not include the possibility of probation or suspension of sentence.

