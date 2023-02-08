Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision

Three ATRANS bus stop benches were replaced with yellow standing poles
Three ATRANS bus stop benches were replaced with yellow standing poles
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead.

Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with some being for the bench removal, while others were against it.

“Those benches were turned into beds,” said one comment. “They needed to be removed.”

“Removing the benches isn’t going to help the city’s issue with homelessness,” said another comment against the removal. “This is a spit in the face to the community that uses this stop.”

A representative with ATRANS said that the intersection will remain a bus stop for riders, but it will not feature a place to sit or a covered shelter.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington reported that he was not aware any bus stop benches were being removed and did not find out until the initial post was made about the situation from News Channel 5. He said that the decision to replace the bus stop benches with standing poles “was not voted on by the council.”

In a statement sent to KALB, he wrote, “I would like everyone to know that ‘Open Meetings Laws’ requires that if our council was to make a vote, it has to be made public. This decision was not made by a council vote.”

Following Tuesday night’s council meeting, the city administration reported that the decision was made after trash piled up over the weekend and homeless groups were using the benches to sleep on. Mayor Jacques Roy was not at the meeting, but members of his administration said it’s part of a larger plan to make the bus stops safer for those getting on and off the buses.

We’ve reached back out to the mayor’s office for further comment and are awaiting a response.

