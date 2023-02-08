Grant’s Morrison, McGlothlin sign National Letter of Intent

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Just a week after thousands of student-athletes across the nation signed their letter of intent to play at the next level, two members of the Grant football team joined that exclusive group.

Grant’s Eli Morrison and Shawn McGlothlin held a signing day ceremony in front of coaches, teammates and family Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Morrison, who signed with ULM, was a hybrid athlete in the Cougars’ offense lining up at receiver, but also filling in at running back from time to time. Morrison was a three-time first-team all-district selection and earned two all-state honorable mention honors.

McGlothlin, a Butler Community College signee, was a physical presence on the offensive line, helping protect one of the most dynamic offenses in Central Louisiana. McGlothlin said his goal is to play for a few seasons at Butler and eventually earn a scholarship offer at a Division I school.

Morrison and McGlothlin are part of one of the most successful senior classes in school history making two postseason appearances.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.