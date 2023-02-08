How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, Feb. 8

(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains Wednesday as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continued to reign.

The losses followed another mixed set of earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering weaker results for the latest quarter than expected, while disappointing forecasts for upcoming results knocked other stocks lower.

CVS Health climbed after turning in stronger profits than Wall Street had forecast. Treasury yields held relatively steady.

On Wednesday:

  • The S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,117.86
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.6%, to 33,949.01.
  • The Nasdaq composite fell 203.27 points, or 1.7%, to 11,910.52.
  • The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.01 points, or 1.5%, to 1,942.60.

For the week:

  • The S&P 500 is down 18.62 points, or 0.5%.
  • The Dow is up 23 points, or 0.1%.
  • The Nasdaq is down 96.44 points, or 0.8%.
  • The Russell 2000 is down 42.94 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

  • The S&P 500 is up 278.36 points, or 7.2%.
  • The Dow is up 801.76 points, or 2.4%.
  • The Nasdaq is up 1,444.04 points, or 13.8%.
  • The Russell 2000 is up 181.35 points, or 10.3%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Edward J. Robinson
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

Latest News

UK watchdog claims Microsoft’s Activision deal hurts gamers
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooming’ girls to replace wives
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’