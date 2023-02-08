LSUA falls to LSUS 57-50 at home

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Lady Generals fell to the LSUS Pilots at the Fort on Feb. 7, 57-50.

LSUA fell behind after the Pilots outscored them in the second quarter 11-2.

But, the Generals came out on fire in the third quarter, scoring 21 points and eventually tying the game up in the fourth quarter.

However, LSUA could not keep the momentum going as the Pilots pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Raegan Ojoro led the way scoring 13 points, and Amani Gray added 10 points.

The Generals will look to bounce back on the road against Southwest.

