LSUA men upset top team in the conference LSUS 90-88

Elijah Nixon recaps the highlights from the men's and women's basketball matchups between LSUA and LSUS.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals upset the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSUS, beating them 90-88.

The Generals started off hot, scoring 51 points in the first half and shooting 57 percent from the field and 60 percent from three.

In the second half, the Generals defended the three-point line well, holding the Pilots to 20 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Generals needed everyone to play well for the win, with five players scoring in double figures.

LSUA will build off of this win on the road Thursday, Feb. 9, against Southwest.

