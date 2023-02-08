Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge.

Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Desmond Lamonte Clowers(Alexandria Police Department)

Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.

To recap, on Jan. 20, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to Magnolia Street around 1:22 a.m. after receiving word that someone had been shot. Alfred Jerome King, 34, of Alexandria, was found lying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please get in touch with the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

