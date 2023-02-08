Natchitoches: FY 21-22 Street Rehabilitation project update

City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street.

Once the sewer repair work is completed, the construction contractor, Williams Equipment Services LLC of Anacoco, Louisiana, will resume construction of the new cement-treated base course and asphalt surfacing on this street, as well as on the other remaining streets that are part of the City’s FY 2021-22 Phase 1 Street Rehabilitation project. These streets include Mayfield Street and Simmons Alley, as well as parts of Amulet Street, Breda Street, and Peninsula Drive.

Although work on this project has been delayed by recurring wet weather conditions and subgrade soil issues, as well as underground utility issues, it is anticipated that the project will be completed within the next 30 days.

For more information, please contact the Office of the Mayor at (318) 352-2772.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Edward J. Robinson
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
Cazun Alfred
Bunkie police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024