NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference

NSU has a chance to capture a conference title and an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2013.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss.

In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record.

Then NSU found their grove again winning their last five games. Now, they are currently tied for first place in the conference.

Issac Haney said that he felt that all they had to do was stay the course and they would hit their stride again.

“Hard work pays off,” said Haney. “We worked hard this summer so we know that we would have this success now we are not letting up.”

Now they have a shot to compete for a Conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2013.

Demarcus Sharp and Greedy Williams said that if they can get into the tournament, it would a surreal moment for them.

“It would be a dream come true,” said Williams. “I grew up watching it so that will be everything.”

“That would mean the world to me,” said Sharp. “I’m from a small town, so to be on that stage will show the kids that they can play on this level too.”

There is still a lot of work to do for the Demons. Coach Gipson said they have seven games on the schedule, and they do not want to overlook anyone.

“We have our own expectations behind closed doors,” said Gipson. “Right now we are tied for first, but we have to keep that same approach we started with or we will fall short of our goal.”

