Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024

The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.

“We do put things out because we want to hear people’s thoughts and ideas,” said RPSB Superintendent, Jeff Powell. “We throw out some innovative ideas that we see from research, such as the Balanced Calendar. But then we also give the more traditional options, so that people can see what the school year and the school day could look like. Of course, we know it is very important to our community, to our parents and everybody as they are planning different events throughout the school year.”

Fifty-five hundred votes were cast in the runoff election, with the Mid-August Start Calendar receiving more than 60 percent of the votes.

