Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

General George Armstrong Custer is shown, circa 1876.
General George Armstrong Custer is shown, circa 1876.(Associated Press)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria.

General Custer was well recognized for leading union forces in many battles during the Civil War, including the Battle of Gettysburg. He was promoted to Brigadier General at 23 years old, earning him the nickname “Boy General.” At the end of the war, he was even present at the courthouse in Virginia where confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865. Just two months later, he was commanding the occupying Union troops in Alexandria.

Historian Michael Wynne has researched Custer’s stay in Alexandria, recently authoring a book on his findings.

“General Custer was assigned by General Phillip Sheridan to come to Alexandria, organize 4,000 troops, go to Texas and end the Confederacy for good,” said Wynne.

From June to August of 1865, General Custer prepared the troops to march into Texas and quash any remaining confederate militias.

While in Alexandria, it is reported that Custer stayed at the now-destroyed Thomas-Flint (Casson) House on Fourth Street in downtown.

“Where City Hall is located, where the Hotel Bentley is located, the parking lot across from City Hall, all those were empty lots,” said Wynne. “Four thousand troops were bivouacked in this area in tents, living and waiting for General Custer to organize them and go to Texas. We can’t even imagine what this place looked like back then.”

General Custer and the troops did make their way to Texas in August, and years later in June 1874, Custer famously met his fate during the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana.

Although he was only in Alexandria for a short time, it has forever tied us to one of the most famous men in American military history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Edward J. Robinson
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
An abandoned hotel that has sat vacant on N. MacArthur Dr. is now a pile of rubbish after...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

Latest News

Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
Three ATRANS bus stop benches were replaced with yellow standing poles
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast