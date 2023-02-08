Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria.

General Custer was well recognized for leading union forces in many battles during the Civil War, including the Battle of Gettysburg. He was promoted to Brigadier General at 23 years old, earning him the nickname “Boy General.” At the end of the war, he was even present at the courthouse in Virginia where confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865. Just two months later, he was commanding the occupying Union troops in Alexandria.

Historian Michael Wynne has researched Custer’s stay in Alexandria, recently authoring a book on his findings.

“General Custer was assigned by General Phillip Sheridan to come to Alexandria, organize 4,000 troops, go to Texas and end the Confederacy for good,” said Wynne.

From June to August of 1865, General Custer prepared the troops to march into Texas and quash any remaining confederate militias.

While in Alexandria, it is reported that Custer stayed at the now-destroyed Thomas-Flint (Casson) House on Fourth Street in downtown.

“Where City Hall is located, where the Hotel Bentley is located, the parking lot across from City Hall, all those were empty lots,” said Wynne. “Four thousand troops were bivouacked in this area in tents, living and waiting for General Custer to organize them and go to Texas. We can’t even imagine what this place looked like back then.”

General Custer and the troops did make their way to Texas in August, and years later in June 1874, Custer famously met his fate during the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana.

Although he was only in Alexandria for a short time, it has forever tied us to one of the most famous men in American military history.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.