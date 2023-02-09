4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located.

According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.

The teens were arrested and charged with one count each of simple escape and resisting arrest with force or violence. One of the teens was also charged with two counts of battery on a police officer and another teen was charged with one count of battery of a police officer and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

