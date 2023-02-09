Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants

The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants.

A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.

The Alexandria Housing Authority is offering applicants a one-stop shop. This Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Alexandria Housing Authority is accepting in-person applications at the Charles Hayward Activity Center on Loblolly Lane.

Megan Joiner, resident services coordinator for the Alexandria Housing Authority, said there are no stipulations and wide eligibility for apartments.

“The rent is based on your income,” said Joiner. “Anyone can apply as long as you meet the requirements based on your household size. You can call for information on that. You could benefit if you have one or two kids and you are looking for a little space. We could definitely try to get you in.”

The Alexandria Housing Authority has nine properties around Alexandria. Joiner said there are openings at most of them, adding that there are incentives being offered now as well.

Joiner said applicants who come out Friday will complete the voucher process, which is usually only offered online. Applicants will also complete the interview portion of the application, which has to be done in person.

“So instead of it being a two-part deal, where you do your application, we pull your name, then you come in and update it and do the next part,” said Joiner. “You kind of kill two birds with one stone.”

For more information on the Alexandria Housing Authority or the services they provide, click here.

