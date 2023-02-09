Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address.

Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. The fires all happened at 1302 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria (a vacant house) on the following dates:

October 23, 2022

October 25, 2022

January 27, 2023

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.