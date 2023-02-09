Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address.

Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. The fires all happened at 1302 Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria (a vacant house) on the following dates:

  • October 23, 2022
  • October 25, 2022
  • January 27, 2023

