Alexandria says bus stop bench changes were made due to intersection safety hazard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue.

In a press release, the City reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Public Works employees replaced the bus benches with yellow tube-shaped rests. The report goes on to explain that they are experimenting with ideas on how to deal with what has become a safety hazard at some, not all, bus stops, including installing the new poles.

The goal listed is to make sure that the bus stops are not only clean but being used by ATRANS bus riders only and for them to feel safe getting on and off the buses.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, News Channel 5 made several trips to the busy intersection but did not see any bus riders or people at the stop. However, several ATRANS bus riders that were waiting at other stops around the city said they do not want to feel like they are being punished by having their benches taken away for something they did not do wrong.

“I think it’s wrong because they have a lot of bus stops that don’t have benches and my situation with my legs...mean I have to sit down,” said one bus rider. “I can’t stand a long time.”

The intersection at Bolton and Jackson will remain an ATRANS bus stop but will not have any benches or covered shelter areas.

The Jacques Roy Administration said they are working on improving the tax-payer-supported ATRANS system that has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic with a ridership reluctant to use the buses. The City added that they will start a conversation with the following initial thoughts:

The City is obligated to ensure that assets dedicated to transit use are maintained, safe, sanitary and useable for their intended purposes, e.g. aiding bus ridership in carrying citizens to work, patients to health appointments and providing many other shopping and other needs throughout the City.

Bus ridership pays to use a struggling transit system. Bus riders should be safe, reasonably able to use comfort assets, and be able to wait for transportation in safe and sanitary conditions. Decisions are not made to punish ridership as reported by the media; ridership is unable to use the comfort assets.

Taxpayers assist this system to ensure transportation options exist for a maximum number of families who use public transportation.

Assets, including benches, are offered additional services to create comfort for ridership. Challenges to upkeep and the comfort of the ridership during inclement weather and other hazards must be monitored by the City. Making sure assets are safe and sanitary are minimal requirements.

View full press release below:

