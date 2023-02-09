APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store.

APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy and theft. Furthermore, Shantelle R. Turner, 37, of Marksville, was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, and Isabella Ponthieux, 21, of Marksville, was charged with theft as well.

APSO said on Jan. 5, 2023, they received information from the Dollar General Corporate Investigators concerning offenses committed at the Marksville store. Following a preliminary investigation, Mayeaux was placed on administrative leave.

On Feb. 9, Louisiana State Police arrested all three suspects, and they were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail. Mayeaux and Turner’s bonds were each set at $5,000. Ponthieux’s bond was set at $2,500. Mayeaux’s employment with APSO was immediately terminated.

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

