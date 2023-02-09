Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated its 62nd Founders Day on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The event held at the Bolton Avenue Community Center was also a celebration of Black history marked by guest speakers, music from Peabody Magnet High School’s chorus and an awards presentation.

Jesse Turner, president of the Cenla Retired Teachers Association, said the organization is all about maintaining their bond, even after retiring from the classroom.

“Some of us are still volunteering, some of us are still trying to sub and help in any way,” said Turner. “Just be productive and keep in touch with others. Have a fraternal relationship to try and help each other through our retired years.”

The Cenla Retired Teachers Association is also open to current teachers, coaches and other school staff.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.