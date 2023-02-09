Natchitoches: Jefferson Street sinkhole update

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that work is continuing at the Intersection of Jefferson St. and Amulet St., to replace two manholes and a 16′ gravity sewer line.

Because of poor soil conditions and excessive groundwater, dewatering well points are being installed. These well points should be fully operational today, February 9, 2023. The dewatering process is expected to take seven days. Once dewatering has concluded, excavation of the site will resume and is expected to take, depending on the weather, seven to ten days to complete. The intersection will need to remain closed for the remainder of construction. Please adhere to traffic signs and use caution when traveling near the worksite.

Because of the circumstances noted above, the route of the Krewe of Dionysus’s annual parade, scheduled February 18, 2023, will be modified.

The new route is as follows:

Starting at River South Commons Shopping Center:

right onto South Dr. to Keyser Ave

left on Keyser Ave to Keyser Bridge, once across Keyser Bridge:

left on Jefferson to University Parkway

right on University Parkway to Second St.

right on Second Street to Texas St.

right on Texas St. to Washington St.

right on Washington St, through downtown

right on Touline St.

We thank you for your patience while repairs are being made. We will provide updates as needed.

