NWS confirms tornado from Wednesday evening’s storms in St. Landry Parish

At least one tornado touched down in Louisiana
Storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish(WVUE)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Landry Parish during Wednesday evening’s severe storms.

According to NWS Lake Charles, an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 miles per hour touched down near the Big Cane area of St. Landry Parish. The tornado touched down near Highway 107 around 7 p.m. and traveled to the northeast for 1.5 miles before lifting.

According to the damage report, five homes and several outbuildings were damaged by the tornado, with several trees also snapped or uprooted. The tornado was approximately 100 yards wide.

Damage was also reported in Tangipahoa Parish from Wednesday night’s storms. NWS New Orleans plans to survey the storm damage on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Three ATRANS bus stop benches were replaced with yellow standing poles
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision

Latest News

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Tangipahoa woman rescued after being trapped in a home with her dog after ‘likely’ tornado
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
An ATRANS Bus Pole at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria says bus stop bench changes were made due to intersection safety hazard