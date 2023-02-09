NWS confirms tornado from Wednesday evening’s storms in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Landry Parish during Wednesday evening’s severe storms.

According to NWS Lake Charles, an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 miles per hour touched down near the Big Cane area of St. Landry Parish. The tornado touched down near Highway 107 around 7 p.m. and traveled to the northeast for 1.5 miles before lifting.

According to the damage report, five homes and several outbuildings were damaged by the tornado, with several trees also snapped or uprooted. The tornado was approximately 100 yards wide.

Damage was also reported in Tangipahoa Parish from Wednesday night’s storms. NWS New Orleans plans to survey the storm damage on Thursday.

