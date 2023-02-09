Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes

February is heart month and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance...
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - February is heart month, and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR.

Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S., mostly happening in the home.

However, CPR, if performed immediately, could triple a victim’s chance of survival.

Locally, RRMC is addressing the need by hosting classes throughout the month of February, equipping people with Hands-Only CPR training and removing the concerns that cause hesitation when it is time to act.

“We have seen it in the hospital several times,” said Erica Fox, a nurse practitioner at the hospital. “Initiating prompt CPR has saved these patients, whereas you have somebody that comes from home and maybe a family member is not comfortable doing CPR, their outcome is not that great without it.”

This Saturday, Feb. 11, will be the first of two classes. For more information and times of the event, click here.

