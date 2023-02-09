RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville

Church Heights Apartments
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9.

RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments.

Deputies found the victim, Mathew Leary, 20, of Cheneyville, who died from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

RPSO said there was an altercation between the victim and suspects in a vehicle, who fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Detectives said this is a very active, ongoing investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance.  If anyone has any information on this homicide, they are asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Billy Fuller, at 318-473-6727, 318-484-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

