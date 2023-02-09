St. Mary’s Adam Parker & Logan Watson sign National Letter of Intent

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Thousands of athletes across the country put pen to paper to follow their dreams to play at the next level. Now, two St. Mary’s Tigers followed just a week later.

Adam Parker and Logan Watson held a signing day ceremony in front of the student body, teammates and family on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Parker, who signed with Southern Arkansas University, was a three-year starter for the Tigers as he led them to the playoffs for three seasons and to the quarterfinals this past season.

In Parker’s senior season, he threw for just under 2,000 yards, while completing 71 percent of his passes and combined for 34 touchdowns. Parker was a two-time all-district selection and earned District 3-1A all-district offensive MVP.

Watson, who signed with Texas Wesleyan University for wrestling and football, finished his senior season with 56 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. Watson was a first-team all-district selection this past year.

Parker and Watson are a part of one of the most successful classes that have been through St. Mary’s, winning district last season and making it to the quarterfinals.

