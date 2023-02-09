Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9.

Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.

This is the third ATV that has been stolen in the area. One was also stolen on Sherwood Drive on Jan. 29 and a Side by Side was stolen on Kings Drive on Feb. 1.

Very little information about these crimes is known, but help from the public is being requested. The ATV stolen on Rigolette Road was a 2021 green Honda Rancher 420 with a new snorkel kit. Those with information can contact Detective Matt Dauzat with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-641-6010.

For a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

