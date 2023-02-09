Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl

Dozens of teams of explosive detection canines from the TSA are providing security for the Super Bowl. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Some of the top canines in the world will be at the Super Bowl.

Dogs from San Antonio will sniff out potential threats at the big game on Sunday.

The dogs receive extensive training. It’s the ultimate game of hide and seek.

The canines are trained to detect explosive devices at airports, other transit points and the festivities surrounding Super Bowl week in Arizona.

“We’re going to have our best out there on game day protecting the traveling public,” said Zeb Polasek, Tranportation Safety Administration Canine Training Center director.

Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.(Source: KSAT/CNN)

These dogs go through training at the canine training center at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

The first exercise is detecting explosives at the terminal and people passing through the screening process, including “explosives on passengers or in a static setting at an airport. Could be mass trans. It could be multiple different areas,” said Nicholas Graham, TSA canine adoption coordinator.

The dogs are trained to give a passive response once they detect a suspicious substance.

“If they detect someone, something on a passenger, they’ll kind of hone in on them and follow that specific person,” Graham said.

The canines are also trained to detect explosives on a wide aircraft simulator, before and after passengers get onboard. During the training, the canine are seen moving up and down the aisle. The dogs also weave their way in-and-out of passenger luggage like a running back on the field.

“They don’t get distracted by food. They’re trained. You know, these dogs are professional dogs that operate at the highest levels,” Polasek said.

The goal is to keep people safe this week during the big game.

“Everything from sleep to the to the nourishment and the food that they get and of course, the expert training is key to produce that product that’s actually going to be out at the Super Bowl,” Polasek said.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
Three ATRANS bus stop benches were replaced with yellow standing poles
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision

Latest News

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died.
Burt Bacharach dies at 94
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program