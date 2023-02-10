$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria.

Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

