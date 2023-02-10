Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting.

According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a resident returned home and found the door had been forced open and items were taken. On February 5, PPD responded to the same home in reference to a drive-by shooting while the home was occupied. Multiple bullets hit the home and the resident’s vehicle.

PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau identified Decorrien Dovonte Dixon, 18, as the suspect.

Dixon was found at his home on Tennessee Avenue in Alexandria and arrested on February 9 for attempted first degree murder, attempted first degree feticide, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dixon is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center without bond.

