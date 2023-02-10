APD seeking missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach.

Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall.

She’s been missing for about two days and was last seen in the Monroe Street area near Kent Street.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or any additional information that could help, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.