APD seeking missing teen

Ari’Anna Leach
Ari’Anna Leach(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach.

Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall.

She’s been missing for about two days and was last seen in the Monroe Street area near Kent Street.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or any additional information that could help, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

