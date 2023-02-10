Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Over six months following the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, News Channel 5 has learned that her autopsy report has been returned.

However, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle reported that since the investigation into her case is still ongoing, the results for the cause of death are not being released.

On October 3, News Channel 5 confirmed with the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office that the body of Giah Barrere was found inside the Paragon Resort. At the time, the only information shared was that the cause of death was not the result of a shooting or a stabbing. In an interview with Giah’s family, they said that she battled mental illnesses and had issues with drugs, but were unable to find long-term services to help her due to her being a minor. Giah was just a few months from turning 18 before she died.

Since Barrere’s death, one arrest has been made. The Tunica Biloxi Tribe arrested Alexis Dauzat, 21, on Oct. 21, two weeks after the body was found, on one count of failure to seek assistance.

At that time, News Channel 5 was sent a statement from Tribal Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. that said in part:

“As a result of this investigation being ongoing, additional criminal charges and arrests are foreseeable but no particulars pertaining to such are available for release at this time.”

However, a second arrest has not made in the months following.

If any more information becomes available, an update on this investigation will be provided.

RELATED STORIES ON GIAH BARRERE:
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
Autoria Lachney was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Lake Charles.
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 attempted armed robbery in Alexandria
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
An ATRANS bus bench has been removed at the intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams - Golden Apple Winner
It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after EF-2 tornado
Fmr. State Sen. Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor...
Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.