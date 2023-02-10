Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Over six months following the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, News Channel 5 has learned that her autopsy report has been returned.

However, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle reported that since the investigation into her case is still ongoing, the results for the cause of death are not being released.

On October 3, News Channel 5 confirmed with the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office that the body of Giah Barrere was found inside the Paragon Resort. At the time, the only information shared was that the cause of death was not the result of a shooting or a stabbing. In an interview with Giah’s family, they said that she battled mental illnesses and had issues with drugs, but were unable to find long-term services to help her due to her being a minor. Giah was just a few months from turning 18 before she died.

Since Barrere’s death, one arrest has been made. The Tunica Biloxi Tribe arrested Alexis Dauzat, 21, on Oct. 21, two weeks after the body was found, on one count of failure to seek assistance.

At that time, News Channel 5 was sent a statement from Tribal Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. that said in part:

“As a result of this investigation being ongoing, additional criminal charges and arrests are foreseeable but no particulars pertaining to such are available for release at this time.”

However, a second arrest has not made in the months following.

If any more information becomes available, an update on this investigation will be provided.

