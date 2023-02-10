Avoyelles Parish 8U Flag Football team places third in Las Vegas

Local athletes represent New Orleans Saints at NFL Flag Football Championships
Local athletes represent New Orleans Saints at NFL Flag Football Championships(Jamelle Juneau)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nv. (KALB) - Leading up to Super Bowl weekend, the NFL puts on many fan fest events and activities for teams, players and their families.

During Pro Bowl weekend, one group of local kids had the experience of a lifetime representing their favorite team, the New Orleans Saints.

The Avoyelles Parish 8U Flag Football team walked into one of the NFL’s most luxurious venues in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There they competed against teams across the country and the world in the NFL Flag Football Championship.

The young group of athletes from the small town of Bunkie earned the opportunity to get to play at one of the sport’s biggest stages after winning a Super Regional Tournament in New Orleans earlier in the season. Last month, members of the Saints organization came to Central Louisiana to deliver the news to the team that they were heading to Vegas to represent their home state team.

Now, going is one thing, but the team was not there just to compete. They wanted to win and did not disappoint as they finished third place at the Flag Football Championship.

The team began just a few years ago, but they made a massive impact by putting Central Louisiana on the map for up-and-coming talent.

