Help sought for ATV thefts in Grant Parish

(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information leading to the recovery of the following stolen ATVs from the Pollock area from early February:

  • 2021 Red Honda Rancher 420
  • 2013 Green Honda Rancher 420

The following ATVs were stolen from the Walker Ferry Road area also in early February:

  • 2002 Green Yamaha Bear Tracker
  • 2023 Red Coolster 125cc Dirt Bike
  • 2010 Honda Pressure Washer

Anyone with information please contact Detective Kyle Martin with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-627-2618, or submit an anonymous tip here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
Church Heights Apartments
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville

Latest News

Dr. Marjorie Taylor, Executive Director of The Orchard Foundation, announces a USDOE grant...
U.S. Department of Education grant will transform 2 Avoyelles Parish schools
Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small
Mike Small enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper York in Ronald Greene death investigation
Stolen fireworks
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks
Ari’Anna Leach
APD seeking missing teen