Help sought for ATV thefts in Grant Parish
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information leading to the recovery of the following stolen ATVs from the Pollock area from early February:
- 2021 Red Honda Rancher 420
- 2013 Green Honda Rancher 420
The following ATVs were stolen from the Walker Ferry Road area also in early February:
- 2002 Green Yamaha Bear Tracker
- 2023 Red Coolster 125cc Dirt Bike
- 2010 Honda Pressure Washer
Anyone with information please contact Detective Kyle Martin with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-627-2618, or submit an anonymous tip here.
