Help sought for ATV thefts in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information leading to the recovery of the following stolen ATVs from the Pollock area from early February:

2021 Red Honda Rancher 420

2013 Green Honda Rancher 420

The following ATVs were stolen from the Walker Ferry Road area also in early February:

2002 Green Yamaha Bear Tracker

2023 Red Coolster 125cc Dirt Bike

2010 Honda Pressure Washer

Anyone with information please contact Detective Kyle Martin with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-627-2618, or submit an anonymous tip here.

