Keep Natchitoches Beautiful awarded the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant

(Keep Louisiana Beautiful / Keep Natchitoches Beautiful)
By Alicia Christophe
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (KNB) is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KBL) Beautification Grant to help enhance the University Parkway median at I49.

KNB was awarded $5,000. The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant is to create beautiful, well-maintained gardens and plantings to promote community pride and improve the appearance of communities throughout Louisiana. People are less likely to litter in areas that are well-maintained and beautiful, so reducing litter in highly visible areas is an additional key driver of this grant.

One of KLB’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. This grant will help support that initiative.

“We are extremely thankful and excited that we received this grant! We are looking forward to getting started on this project. I believe beautifying the University Parkway median at I49 will benefit our City since it is the first visual that tourists and locals see when they come into our community. People will look at it, and they will get a nice vibe about our City. It will be beautiful,” said Keep Natchitoches Beautiful Director Alicia Christophe.

KNB’s goal is to help reduce litter and to help beautify the City of Natchitoches. For more information about future Keep Natchitoches Beautiful events please follow on Facebook at Keep Natchitoches Beautiful. To schedule a cleanup, please visit the City website at www.natchitochesla.gov and click “Plan a Cleanup” at the top of the page. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org

