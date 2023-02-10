A Lady Trojan Making a Statement: ASH’s Kaysha Hurd ignites the energy and scoring to the hardwood

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Kaysha Hurd has been the fire that ignites the Lady Trojans this season, as she has become their leading scorer.

Hurd’s season high is 23 points against West Ouachita on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and she lit up the court with 20 points in the rivalry against Pineville on Friday, Feb. 3.

“I have been working hard all year long, and it is finally paying off,” Hurd said.

She had to watch her teammates from the sideline for half of last season as she transferred to ASH from University Academy, but when it came time to step on the court, she decided to make the most of it. She did and reached 1,000 points this season.

“It put more fight in me because I have never had to sit out before,” said Hurd. “It is pretty emotional, but it just made me want to go harder and make them even better when I wasn’t playing.”

“It got her more excited when it was time for her to play, she really gave it her all,” said Lady Trojans guard Lainey Bergeron.

As a senior, Hurd leads the team through battle every week by crashing the boards and making sure her voice is heard, especially when the game is on the line.

“She either steps up and makes a play, or she makes a big shot,” said Lady Trojans head coach Jimmy Wenslow. “She finds a way to make an impact on the game. For her size, she rebounds so well. She is not scared to get down there and bang with bigger post players or guards, or whoever it is .”

“She just keeps us in check all the time and shows it on the court with her stats. She is the player you want to be,” said Bergeron.

“When she shows up, she sets her mind when she really wants to win the game,” said Wenslow. “She brings energy that ignites the entire team.”

When the outcome is a win, Kaysha makes a fashion statement the second she steps out of the locker room.

“People hate to see you win and like to see you lose, and when the Alexandria girls’ basketball team started winning, I had to come start a trend and put the shades on to block out all the haters,” said Hurd.

For her willingness to lead the Lady Trojans to victory, Kaysha Hurd is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

