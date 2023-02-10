Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9.

The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that residents of the apartment complex started smelling smoke and heard the sound of a smoke alarm, but when the smoke continued, they called 911. Inside the affected unit, SFM deputies located a space heater near the bed that was being powered through an extension cord as well as multiple hot plates used for cooking that appeared to be in use at the time of the fire.

At this time, the true cause of the fire remains undetermined. SFM deputies did confirm the presence of a smoke alarm in the affected unit. However, they have been unable to confirm whether that alarm was the one the occupants reported hearing at the time of the fire.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.