Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
Church Heights Apartments
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville

Latest News

Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Dr. Marjorie Taylor, Executive Director of The Orchard Foundation, announces a USDOE grant...
U.S. Department of Education grant will transform 2 Avoyelles Parish schools
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit