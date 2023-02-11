Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street

West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La.
West Sycamore Street in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10.

The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his arm. Medical personnel arrived and treated him on the scene for his non-life-threatening injury.

The arrested juvenile was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

If anyone has any information about this or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

