Friday Night Hoops: Highlights from the areas best teams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school basketball regular season winds down, one thing has become clear: Central Louisiana has the chance to bring home plenty of hardware on the hardwood.
Currently seven teams from Cenla rank #1 in their designated bracket in the power ratings. View some local basketball scores below.
GIRLS’ HOOPS:
- Hicks 37, Avoyelles Charter 28
- Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 56
BOYS’ HOOPS:
- University Academy 30, Avoyelles Charter 65
- Anacoco 65, Oak Hill 31
