Friday Night Hoops: Highlights from the areas best teams

Elijah Nixon breaks down the high school basketball action from Feb. 10, 2023.
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school basketball regular season winds down, one thing has become clear: Central Louisiana has the chance to bring home plenty of hardware on the hardwood.

Currently seven teams from Cenla rank #1 in their designated bracket in the power ratings. View some local basketball scores below.

GIRLS’ HOOPS:

  • Hicks 37, Avoyelles Charter 28
  • Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 56

BOYS’ HOOPS:

  • University Academy 30, Avoyelles Charter 65
  • Anacoco 65, Oak Hill 31

