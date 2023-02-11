Friday Night Hoops: Highlights from the areas best teams

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school basketball regular season winds down, one thing has become clear: Central Louisiana has the chance to bring home plenty of hardware on the hardwood.

Currently seven teams from Cenla rank #1 in their designated bracket in the power ratings. View some local basketball scores below.

GIRLS’ HOOPS:

Hicks 37, Avoyelles Charter 28

Anacoco 62, Oak Hill 56

BOYS’ HOOPS:

University Academy 30, Avoyelles Charter 65

Anacoco 65, Oak Hill 31

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.