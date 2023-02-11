‘Night of Lights’ parade rolls through downtown Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a bright night in Pineville on Feb. 10 as the ‘Night of Lights’ parade rolled down Main Street.

Carnival season is officially in full swing. Pineville’s Night of Lights parade drew thousands to Main St. to catch beads, watch the floats and let the good times roll.

While some were there for the treats, some had a more official role.

Sen. Jay Luneau, the parade’s Grand Marshal, and a Pineville native, said it is good to see the city turnout and embrace one of our state’s most precious traditions.

“We are just so happy to be here,” said Luneau. “Glad that Pineville can come out to support this and just come and enjoy this. It is a good family activity.”

Pineville has the only Mardi Gras parade that rolls at night. It is a tradition Mayor Rich Dupree said is growing and has become a staple of the community.

“This is going to be the largest parade that we have had,” said Dupree. “As far as the number of floats and entries, I think as we get toward the double-digit years of doing the parade, it is just going to continue to grow.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.