Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19.

The BON winners are selected based on the previous calendar year’s achievements and the positive impacts their businesses and organizations have on the Natchitoches community. Winners will be announced at the BON Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 3, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Natchitoches Events Center.

The Business Award categories are as follows:

Best Start-up Business

Best Non-Profit

Best Online Presence

Best of Health & Wellness

Best of Medical Services

Best of Food & Beverage

Best of Professional Services

Best of Public Services

Best of Lodging

Best of Retail

Best of Financial Services

Best of Manufacturing

“The BON Awards are our way to recognize the organizations and leaders in our community who are pushing the envelope and moving the needle for Natchitoches Parish,” stated Chamber President, Laura Lyles. “Membership in the Chamber is a huge contributing factor to the work done behind the scenes to grow our Parish, and we are always elated to celebrate our members in this way each year.”

A business must be a member in good standing with the Chamber to be eligible to win. Businesses may be nominated for multiple awards but can only be a finalist in one category. Past winners are ineligible to win in their previously awarded category for three years. For more information on the awards’ criteria and voting process, visit BestOfNatchitoches.com. BON Awards Luncheon registration will open soon.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce helps foster a thriving community through transformative leadership, collaboration, and innovation. The Chamber is committed to its mission to champion business, connect community and cultivate growth in Natchitoches Parish.

