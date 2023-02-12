Red Cross helps prevent home fires in Alexandria during ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 11, members of the American Red Cross and volunteers braved the weather to install smoke alarms at homes in Alexandria as part of its Sound the Alarm campaign.

According to the Red Cross, home fires are the most frequent disaster in America. On average 7 people a day die in home fires and more than 30 people are injured. Every year, home fires cause about $7 billion in property damage.

The Red Cross started its Sound the Alarm campaign to try and prevent home fire disasters before they happen. Not including Saturday’s installations, the Red Cross has installed over 1600 smoke alarms in 800 homes in Central Louisiana since the program started in 2014. This year over 550 smoke alarms have been installed in the area.

“Our mission is to install these smoke alarms and to give them some preparedness information to be able to know what to do if their home does catch on fire,” said Karen McCoy, Executive Director of the North Louisiana Chapter of the Red Cross.” It is all free, this is something that is a big mission of the Red Cross is to help alleviate home fires and help the number of deaths.”

To request a free smoke alarm installation or to volunteer with the Red Cross, CLICK HERE.

