2023 Girls’ Basketball Playoffs: What area teams made the postseason?

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Last season, three girls’ basketball teams from Central Louisiana brought back home a state championship, and 2023 is shaping up for much of the same.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets. Check the list below to see if your school made it.

Click the Division to see the full brackets. Home teams will be listed second.

NON-SELECT:

DIVISION I #26 Live Oak vs #7 Nat Central

DIVISION II #21 Leesville vs #12 Breaux Bridge

DIVISION III #1 Rosepine - First round bye #21 Many vs #12 St. Helena College & Career Academy #22 Marksville vs #11 Winnfield #27 Jena vs #6 Sterlington #26 Caldwell Parish vs #7 Avoyelles

DIVISION IV #24 Ferriday vs #9 Oakdale #19 Kentwood vs #14 Montgomery #27 Jeanerette vs #6 LaSalle #2 Lakeview - First round bye

DIVISION V #1 Fairview - First round bye #2 Hathaway - First round bye #25 Saline vs #8 Hicks #28 Elizabeth vs #5 Reeves #21 Simpson vs #12 Bell City #20 Pitkin vs #13 Weston #26 Starks vs #7 Anacoco #23 Negreet vs #10 Zwolle #18 Lacassine vs #15 Hornbeck



SELECT:

DIVISION I #19 St. Scholastica vs #14 ASH

DIVISION II #4 Peabody - First round bye #7 Buckeye - First round bye #24 David Thibodaux vs #9 Bunkie #21 Washington Marion vs #12 Bolton

DIVISION III #2 Menard - First round bye #24 North Caddo vs #9 Glenmora

DIVISION IV #2 Northwood-Lena - First round bye

DIVISION V #1 Oak Hill - First round bye #4 Claiborne Christian vs #5 Plainview - Quarterfinals #6 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #3 JS Clark Leadership Academy - Quarterfinals #10 Christ Episcopal School vs #7 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville



Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.