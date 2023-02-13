Alexandria man arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for attempted arson.

The Alexandria Fire Department responded to 70 Tennessee Avenue on February 10 in reference to a report that someone poured gasoline at that address.

Oliver Frazier, who lived at that location, was arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for one count of attempted aggravated arson. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

