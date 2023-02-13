Authorities offering reward for information after Hyatt Cemetery vandalized

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the individual or individuals who are responsible for vandalizing Hyatt Cemetery.

According to deputies, the cemetery’s restroom and approximately 16 headstones were damaged on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

A reward is being offered to anyone who may have information regarding the incident that leads to an arrest. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 337-463-3281. Or to contact them anonymously you can call 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372.

Tips can also be submitted via text at TIP BPSO followed by your tip to 888777 or online at beauregardparishsheriff.org.

