Darrell Basco expected to become permanent Pineville Police Chief

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Interim Pineville Police Chief Darrell Basco is expected to be appointed to the permanent role by the city council on Feb. 14.

There is an item on the agenda to approve Mayor Rich Dupree’s recommendation to appoint Basco as chief of police.

(City of Pineville)

Basco has served as interim chief since longtime Chief Donald Weatherford retired last fall. Before that, he was his chief deputy.

Basco has been with the department since 1994.

A handful of candidates applied for the position and had to take a chief’s test and pass an interview phase.

The council is expected to sign off on the appointment.

