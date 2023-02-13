Inmate death at Angola state prison under investigation

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Angola state prison on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.

According to officials, Clifton Bell, 64, fell off a forklift and died. They added that Bell was driving the forklift at the time of the incident.

Officials said the investigation will help determine what caused Bell to fall.

An autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Officials said that Bell was serving a total of 90 years in prison for early 1980′s convictions out of St. Tammany Parish for armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, and two simple escapes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
Suspect arrested for attempted arson on Tennessee Avenue
APD: Missing teen Ari’Anna Leach located

Latest News

Shopping for Valentines Day at Cenla businesses
Darrell Basco expected to become permanent Pineville Police Chief
Suspect arrested following break in at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit building
Shopping in Cenla for Valentine’s Day gifts
Darrell Basco
Darrell Basco expected to become permanent Pineville Police Chief