Leesville police investigating vandalism at Dogwood Park

Damage at Dogwood Park
Damage at Dogwood Park(Leesville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating vandalism at the Dogwood Park on Belview Road.

The Book Nook has been pushed over and several boards were removed from the walking bridge.

If you have any information in reference to the damage the park, you are asked to contact the Leesville Police Department at (337) 238-0331 or anonymous tips can be sent HERE.

