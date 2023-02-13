Shopping in Cenla for Valentine’s Day gifts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $29.9 billion on gifts this Valentine’s Day, an increase of about $2 billion in 2022. Instead of buying gifts from online retailers like Amazon, look for gifts from local businesses to help support the economy in Central Louisiana.

Flowers are a staple for Valentine’s Day, and Central Louisiana has many locally-owned florists preparing awesome arrangments. At House of Flowers in Alexandria, experts are armed with shears, ribbons and vases, creating unique bouquets that are sure to wow your sweetheart.

“Flowers say I love you, flowers say you’re special, flowers can take an ordinary day and just make it special,” said Paula Bailey, Owner of House of Flowers.

Bailey said Valentine’s Day preparations started about six months ago and that it is one of the busiest days of the year for her business. She shared that over 300 dozen roses are needed for the big day, making hundreds of arrangements.

“We will have four people answering the phone, two people waiting on the front, me, and another two girls we are going to be filling the orders coming over the website, so hopefully we can take them until we run out,” said Bailey. “Which is a good thing. We have two locations we have this location on Rapides Avenue and we have one location on Monroe Highway next to Sonic in Pineville, and they are stocked and ready to go also.”

If your significant other prefers a sweet treat, R & R Chocolatiers in Alexandria has you covered. Celebrating a decade in business this year R & R offers a variety of specialty chocolates and valentines day deals.

“It’s something special about chocolate and sweets that a lot of people like,” said Rita Vandersypen, co-owner of R & R. “Find out what your sweetie or friend or whoever likes, and you can come in, and we will prepare a box for you.”

House of Flowers and R & R Chocolatiers will both be open on Valentine’s Day for last-minute gifts.

