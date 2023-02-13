Suspect arrested following break in at Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit building

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a break in at the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit building in Alexandria.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a silent alarm activated at the building on February 12 around 8:25 p.m. Deputies arrived and found the back door was propped open. Deputies and a K-9 searched and cleared the building, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Following a search of the area, deputies heard noises from another building near the 1600 block of Arnold Drive. Deputies found Monica Lauren Mathews, 33, of Ball, with a dog. RPSO shared that through its investigation it was found that Mathews entered the RADE building from an exterior door that led to a hallway, adding that paint peeling from the front of the door led to deputies believing it was tampered with.

RPSO shared that Mathews used the restroom in the hallway of the building. She claimed she thought the building was the Sheriff’s Office sub-station.

Mathews was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and allowing dogs to run free. Mathews remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $6,500 bond. The dog was also impounded.

